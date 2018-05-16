JLL (JLL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

JLL (NYSE:JLL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This is an increase from JLL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

JLL has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. JLL has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect JLL to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. JLL has a 12-month low of $167.40 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66.

JLL (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. JLL had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that JLL will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JLL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JLL in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JLL from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of JLL in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of JLL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.63.

In related news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

