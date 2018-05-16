Jibrel Network Trading Up 19.3% This Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00004393 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $54.81 million and approximately $877,426.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003966 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00735711 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00055974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00146959 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00087120 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network’s launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

