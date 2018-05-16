Jewels (JWL) Tops One Day Volume of $46.00

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Jewels has a total market cap of $39,838.00 and $46.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewels coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jewels has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00060533 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008450 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Greencoin (GRE) traded down 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001075 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Jewels

Jewels (CRYPTO:JWL) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official website is jewelsproject.com . Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin

Jewels Coin Trading

Jewels can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewels using one of the exchanges listed above.

