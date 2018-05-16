Jefferies Group Weighs in on World Acceptance Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (WRLD)

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for World Acceptance in a research report issued on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WRLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of World Acceptance to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $108.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a current ratio of 13.78. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $107.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.20.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $151.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.04 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weber Alan W increased its stake in World Acceptance by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 28,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,657,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in World Acceptance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in World Acceptance by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

