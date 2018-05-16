Jefferies Group Comments on Retail Properties of America Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Jefferies Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst G. Hoglund now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.30. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.72 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 58.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

