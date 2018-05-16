Jefferies Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nestlé (NSRGY)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2019 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Nestlé opened at $76.55 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $240.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Nestlé by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in Nestlé by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 80,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Nestlé by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.