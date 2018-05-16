JBT (JBT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JBT (NYSE: JBT) recently:

5/9/2018 – JBT had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – JBT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JBT Corporation is a leading global solutions provider to the food processing and air transportation industries. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and services technologically sophisticated systems and products for regional and multi-national industrial food processing customers through its JBT FoodTech segment and for domestic and international air transportation customers through its JBT AeroTech segments. JBT Corporation employs approximately 3,100 people and operates 16 manufacturing facilities in 10 countries. “

5/4/2018 – JBT had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $104.00 to $84.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – JBT was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

5/3/2018 – JBT was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – JBT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2018 – JBT was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/23/2018 – JBT was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. 368,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,052. JBT Co. has a 1-year low of $85.60 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

JBT (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). JBT had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. JBT’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that JBT Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. JBT’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,355.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JBT during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in JBT during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JBT by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in JBT during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,989,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

