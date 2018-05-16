Jay Sugarman Purchases 5,530 Shares of Safety (SAFE) Stock

Safety (NYSE:SAFE) Chairman Jay Sugarman acquired 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jay Sugarman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 10th, Jay Sugarman acquired 5,440 shares of Safety stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $97,974.40.
- On Tuesday, May 8th, Jay Sugarman acquired 5,735 shares of Safety stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,427.10.
- On Friday, May 4th, Jay Sugarman acquired 5,680 shares of Safety stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00.
Shares of Safety opened at $18.10 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Safety has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $18.41.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Safety in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on shares of Safety and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Safety by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,701,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 128,395 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Safety by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 706,500 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Safety by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Safety by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.
Safety Company Profile
Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.
