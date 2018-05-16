Jay Sugarman Purchases 5,530 Shares of Safety (SAFE) Stock

Safety (NYSE:SAFE) Chairman Jay Sugarman acquired 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Sugarman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safety alerts:

On Thursday, May 10th, Jay Sugarman acquired 5,440 shares of Safety stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $97,974.40.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Jay Sugarman acquired 5,735 shares of Safety stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,427.10.

On Friday, May 4th, Jay Sugarman acquired 5,680 shares of Safety stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00.

Shares of Safety opened at $18.10 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Safety has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Safety (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Safety had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. analysts forecast that Safety will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Safety in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on shares of Safety and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Safety by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,701,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 128,395 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Safety by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 706,500 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Safety by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Safety by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Safety Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.