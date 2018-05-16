Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin of West Texas. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jagged Peak Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Shares of NYSE:JAG opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Jagged Peak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Jagged Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 227.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Humber sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $34,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $707,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,208,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,228,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,008 shares of company stock worth $953,522. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at $15,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 69.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 770,313 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 710,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,415,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 593,072 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,270,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jagged Peak Energy (JAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.