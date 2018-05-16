Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in Amphenol (APH)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol (NYSE:APH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 3.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Amphenol by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $87.60 and a 1-year high of $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

