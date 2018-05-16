Jackpotjoy’s (JPJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jackpotjoy (LON:JPJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.60) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,105 ($14.99) target price on shares of Jackpotjoy in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Jackpotjoy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 975 ($13.23).

Jackpotjoy opened at GBX 820.50 ($11.13) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jackpotjoy has a 52-week low of GBX 528.50 ($7.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 885 ($12.00).

In other Jackpotjoy news, insider Neil G. Goulden bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 820 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £205,000 ($278,079.22).

About Jackpotjoy

Jackpotjoy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands.

