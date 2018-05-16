Jack in the Box (JACK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.84 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $91.37. 704,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,847. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43.

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.85.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $125,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,596 shares of company stock valued at $225,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

