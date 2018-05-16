J2 Global (JCOM) Position Decreased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,830,000 after purchasing an additional 172,539 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 696,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 160,917 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 136,589 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 130,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

J2 Global opened at $85.56 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . J2 Global has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

In other news, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 20,663 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,749,122.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,395 shares in the company, valued at $20,857,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 2,911 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $254,304.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,719 in the last 90 days. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.