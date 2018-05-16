J2 Global (JCOM) CEO Sells $254,880.00 in Stock

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,369,220.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vivek Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 16th, Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $239,100.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $248,700.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $229,770.00.

J2 Global traded up $1.30, reaching $86.86, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 298,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,905. J2 Global has a one year low of $85.70 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after buying an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in J2 Global by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,830,000 after buying an additional 172,539 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,330,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,797,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in J2 Global by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after buying an additional 112,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in J2 Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,393,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCOM. DA Davidson raised their target price on J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on J2 Global from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

