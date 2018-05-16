Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.39

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 1110249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

IVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.46.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

