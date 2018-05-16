Iungo (ING) Price Hits $0.0815

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Iungo token can currently be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Iungo has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iungo has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $108,913.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003957 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000846 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00735147 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00055790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00146155 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network . The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

