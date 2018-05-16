ITT (ITT) and Colfax (CFX) Financial Analysis

ITT (NYSE: ITT) and Colfax (NYSE:CFX) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ITT and Colfax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 6.37% 14.98% 6.40% Colfax 3.84% 6.13% 3.26%

ITT pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Colfax does not pay a dividend. ITT pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITT has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

ITT has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colfax has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITT and Colfax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $2.59 billion 1.81 $113.50 million $2.59 20.43 Colfax $3.30 billion 1.20 $151.09 million $1.74 18.40

Colfax has higher revenue and earnings than ITT. Colfax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ITT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of ITT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Colfax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of ITT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Colfax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ITT and Colfax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 1 1 8 0 2.70 Colfax 2 5 8 0 2.40

ITT presently has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Colfax has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Colfax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colfax is more favorable than ITT.

Summary

ITT beats Colfax on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services. It markets air and gas handling products under the Howden brand name. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, wastewater, general industrial, and other end markets. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding of steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment also provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, such as electrodes, nozzles, and shields and tips under the ESAB brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the infrastructure, wind power, marine, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, oil, gas, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

