Iteris (ITI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ITI. JMP Securities started coverage on Iteris in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Iteris and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Iteris opened at $5.63 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Iteris has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 million, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of -0.10.

In other news, insider Thomas N. Blair sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $113,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 42.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,080 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 26.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 200,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 869,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

