Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $16.26

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 21500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Corpbanca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Itau Corpbanca had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $368.96 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Itau Corpbanca by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 262,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Itau Corpbanca by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Itau Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Itau Corpbanca by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides banking products and services to individuals, and large and medium companies. It offers current accounts, credit cards, lines of credit, and mortgage credit products, as well as cash management, financing, corporate finance, investment, and insurance services. It has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and a representative office in Madrid.

