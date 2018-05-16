iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Position Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 419.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF opened at $96.94 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $96.38 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.