iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $42,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,004,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,361,000 after buying an additional 187,190 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,725,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,999,000 after buying an additional 260,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,682,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,049,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,194,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,600,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after buying an additional 973,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF opened at $128.45 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

