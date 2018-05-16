iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 736.2% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF opened at $32.85 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

