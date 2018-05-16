iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Cut by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,519,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,150,000 after buying an additional 1,298,856 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,450,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,887,000 after buying an additional 473,119 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,394,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,770,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $80.82 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $80.28 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

