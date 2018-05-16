iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.