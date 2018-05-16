iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 314.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSJ. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 6,341,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,211,000 after buying an additional 219,882 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 897,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,180,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 770,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,566,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 596,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,386,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF opened at $103.53 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.51 and a 52-week high of $103.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

About iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

