Iridium Communications Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (IRDM)

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Iridium Communications opened at $11.55 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

