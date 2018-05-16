IPG Photonics (IPGP) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 218.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total value of $4,674,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $3,042,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,255 shares of company stock worth $15,234,504. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

IPG Photonics opened at $251.77 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 9.54. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $248.39 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

