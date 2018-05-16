Invuity (IVTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Invuity, Inc. is a medical technology company. Its products include Eikon Illuminated Retractor System, Saber Yankauer, Saber Frazier, Eika Illuminated Retractor System, Breiten Illuminated Retractor System, Eipex Illuminated Retractor System, Eivector Illuminated Retractor System and Waveguide XT System. The Company sells its devices through its direct sales representatives and original equipment manufacturers of surgical systems. Invuity, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

IVTY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Invuity from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Invuity from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Invuity in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Invuity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of IVTY stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Invuity has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $2.85.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Invuity had a negative net margin of 94.51% and a negative return on equity of 543.34%. equities research analysts predict that Invuity will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Flora acquired 25,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $98,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Sale acquired 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,292.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 100,815 shares of company stock worth $393,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invuity by 76.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invuity during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Invuity during the first quarter worth about $4,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invuity by 5,196.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Invuity during the first quarter worth about $485,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invuity

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities.

