Invuity (IVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) to announce $10.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invuity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. Invuity reported sales of $9.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Invuity will report full year sales of $46.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.60 million to $46.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $58.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invuity.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Invuity had a negative return on equity of 543.34% and a negative net margin of 94.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Invuity from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invuity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Invuity in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ IVTY opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Invuity has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.05.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Flora bought 25,281 shares of Invuity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $98,595.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Sale bought 8,848 shares of Invuity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $34,507.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,292.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,815 shares of company stock valued at $393,179 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVTY. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invuity by 5,196.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Invuity during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invuity during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities.

