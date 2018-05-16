Investors Sell Walmart (WMT) on Strength on Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on strength during trading on Monday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock to $87.00. $153.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $241.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $88.29 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Walmart had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Walmart traded up $1.01 for the day and closed at $84.39

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.28 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 94.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 143,986 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 663.7% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $247.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

