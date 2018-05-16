Investors Sell SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (XOP) on Strength (XOP)

Investors sold shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSEARCA:XOP) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $49.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $95.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.53 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. traded up $0.52 for the day and closed at $41.79

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. in the first quarter valued at about $6,467,000. Passport Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. in the first quarter valued at about $5,811,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. in the first quarter valued at about $1,412,000.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

