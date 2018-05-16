Investors Sell Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) on Strength (MCHI)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $24.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $93.35 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.60 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI China ETF had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI China ETF traded up $1.46 for the day and closed at $70.50

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,293,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,283,000 after acquiring an additional 380,456 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 913,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 363,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 363,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

