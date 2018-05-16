Investors Sell Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) on Strength (EMB)

Traders sold shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $38.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $85.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.94 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded up $0.23 for the day and closed at $108.46

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMB. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,355,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,029,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,133,000 after buying an additional 607,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,230,000 after buying an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,824,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,388,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,216,000 after buying an additional 343,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

