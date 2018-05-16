Investors Sell Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) on Strength (FLOT)

Traders sold shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $21.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $81.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.59 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $50.98

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0888 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 342.3% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

