Investors Sell Shares of Eaton (ETN) on Strength (ETN)

Investors sold shares of Eaton Co. (NYSE:ETN) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $17.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $57.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.08 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Eaton had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Eaton traded up $0.60 for the day and closed at $77.33

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eaton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $1,289,238.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,648,356.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $465,663.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,086.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,769 shares of company stock worth $2,083,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,282,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

