Investors Sell Shares of Chevron (CVX) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on strength during trading hours on Monday following insider selling activity. $105.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $236.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $130.34 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Chevron had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Chevron traded up $0.55 for the day and closed at $130.39Specifically, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 12,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $1,536,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $3,110,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $45,258,950 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Vetr cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $37.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 566.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Chevron by 20,716.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

