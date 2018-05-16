Investors Sell Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Strength (AMZN)

Traders sold shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $959.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,223.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $264.09 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Amazon.com had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $11.16 for the day and closed at $1,587.28

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,702.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $777.11 billion, a PE ratio of 348.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,580.98, for a total value of $2,173,847.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,589 shares of company stock worth $11,424,967. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,535,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,693,927,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,858,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,173,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,682,027,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,842,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,771,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,311 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,818,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,747,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,678 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

