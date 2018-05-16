Investors Purchase Large Volume of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Call Options (SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,861 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 826% compared to the typical volume of 201 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals opened at $58.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.84 million. equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $3,565,380.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Victor Vaughn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,982 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,731 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $252,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,818,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,898,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.