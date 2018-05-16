Investors Purchase Large Volume of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Call Options (SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,861 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 826% compared to the typical volume of 201 call options.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals opened at $58.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $3,565,380.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Victor Vaughn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,982 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,731 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $252,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,818,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,898,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.
