Investors Buy Texas Instruments (TXN) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on weakness during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $168.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $82.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.60 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Texas Instruments had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Texas Instruments traded down ($1.43) for the day and closed at $109.21Specifically, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $5,145,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,439 shares of company stock worth $24,470,448. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.36.

The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

