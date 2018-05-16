Investors Buy SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $17.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.83 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $48.74

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

