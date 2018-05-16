Investors Buy SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) on weakness during trading on Monday. $72.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.56 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $54.96

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2441 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,794,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,601,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 837,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 491,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 281,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $14,431,000.

SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

