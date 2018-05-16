Investors Buy Shares of Time Warner (TWX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $116.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $53.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.53 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Time Warner had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Time Warner traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $94.19

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Time Warner from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Time Warner from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.19.

The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The media conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. analysts expect that Time Warner will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Time Warner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Time Warner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,507 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in Time Warner by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Time Warner by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Time Warner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Time Warner by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

