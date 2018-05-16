Investors Buy Shares of Hilton Worldwide (HLT) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on weakness during trading on Monday. $67.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.75 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Hilton Worldwide had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Hilton Worldwide traded down ($0.54) for the day and closed at $82.97

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 66,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,818,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,531,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,659 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $81,169,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $73,431,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,876,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,303,000 after purchasing an additional 862,504 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

