Investors Buy Chevron (CVX) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $122.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $109.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.91 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Chevron had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Chevron traded down ($0.18) for the day and closed at $129.56Specifically, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $16,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $17,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,178,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,258,950 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr upgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.52 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.61 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 20,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

