Investment House LLC Sells 14,980 Shares of Omnicom Group (OMC)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,980 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $37,579.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $154,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

