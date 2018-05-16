Investment House LLC Lowers Stake in W. W. Grainger (GWW)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in W. W. Grainger were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in W. W. Grainger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,157,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,528,000 after purchasing an additional 156,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in W. W. Grainger by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,724,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,408,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W. W. Grainger by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in W. W. Grainger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 652,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW stock opened at $300.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. W. W. Grainger has a one year low of $292.82 and a one year high of $299.09.

W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. W. W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that W. W. Grainger will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from W. W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. W. W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W. W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.54.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $60,205.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,685.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $5,752,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,676. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

W. W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W. W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.