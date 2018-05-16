Investment House LLC Decreases Position in Macerich (MAC)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned 0.05% of Macerich worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Macerich by 362.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,777,000 after buying an additional 164,397 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,811,000 after buying an additional 56,011 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $75.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. Macerich has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.47 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

