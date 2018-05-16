Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Director Lonnie M. Smith Sells 265 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $123,259.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 466,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,969,191.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $456.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $453.10 and a one year high of $461.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.20 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 23.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.09 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $430.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.28.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

