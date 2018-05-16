Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Director Lonnie M. Smith Sells 265 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $123,259.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 466,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,969,191.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ISRG stock opened at $456.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $453.10 and a one year high of $461.92.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.20 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 23.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.09 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $430.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.28.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.
