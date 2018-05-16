Intrexon (XON) Shares Gap Down to $14.87

Shares of Intrexon (NYSE:XON) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $14.87. Intrexon shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 39412 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intrexon from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get Intrexon alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.43 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 57.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Intrexon will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Security LLC increased its stake in Intrexon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 59,132,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,416 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Intrexon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,526,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intrexon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,295,000 after purchasing an additional 65,301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Intrexon by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,248,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intrexon by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 645,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,268 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.