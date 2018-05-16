Intevac (IVAC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2018 – Intevac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

5/2/2018 – Intevac was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2018 – Intevac had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

5/1/2018 – Intevac was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.50.

5/1/2018 – Intevac was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2018 – Intevac was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00. They wrote, “Results in-line but CY18 guidance cut by 20% for Thin Film Equipment & Photonics. While oDLC 2.0 difference from oDLC 1.0 is significant, we are concerned pace with which major customer is moving is indicative that the potential will never come to fruition. Validation from a top 3 smartphone OEM, we believe Huawei (private), indicates significant value from oDLC is attainable, hence we utilize a 1x EV/ S multiple for our 12-month price target of $6.50, lowered from $12.””

4/30/2018 – Intevac was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC remained flat at $$4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.90. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder April Fund Ltd. 21 purchased 156,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $737,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 567,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,919. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Intevac by 2,509,200.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

